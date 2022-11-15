Roundview Capital LLC Sells 362 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,711,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,064.5% in the second quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded up $12.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $547.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,708. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

