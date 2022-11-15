RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $561,697.95 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $561,697.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,789,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of RES stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.79. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in RPC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RPC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in RPC by 160.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPC by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

