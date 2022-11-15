Safe (SAFE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00028692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $101.09 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00244470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00116330 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00062174 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.85088824 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

