Safestay (LON:SSTY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.19). 3,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 41,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.18).

Safestay Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.19.

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

