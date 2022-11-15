Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,435 shares of company stock worth $11,850,804. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $309.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

