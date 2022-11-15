Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($115.46) to €93.00 ($95.88) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 1.0 %

Sanofi stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.