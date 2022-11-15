SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Plans $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $11.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $289.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.48. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.