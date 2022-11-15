ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Stock Performance

ScanSource stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $787.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $962.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 21.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ScanSource by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 29.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.