SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,885 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,011,000 shares of company stock worth $115,006,000 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.