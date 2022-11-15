SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $501,200,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000.
Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DIHP stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.