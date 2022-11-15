SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $501,200,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

