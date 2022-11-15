Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $28.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Schneider National Stock Up 2.1 %

Schneider National stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 14.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after buying an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 108.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 391,471 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 159.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

