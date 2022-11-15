Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 272.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $303.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.79. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $36.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 33,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $238,816.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,784,005 shares in the company, valued at $61,751,555.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.