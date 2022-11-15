Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Lifted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 362,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,341,000 after buying an additional 180,898 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 47,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 77,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,662. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.