Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,975,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 55,964 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $98.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

