SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 822,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLS opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.29. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

(Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.