SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth $59,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 16,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SemiLEDs

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

