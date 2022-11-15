Senseonics (SENS) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Senseonics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Senseonics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ peers have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Senseonics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics Competitors 97 660 1419 21 2.62

Profitability

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Senseonics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Senseonics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics 1,450.19% -155.15% 71.47% Senseonics Competitors 173.02% -21.44% 9.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $13.68 million -$302.47 million N/A Senseonics Competitors $2.89 billion $516.56 million -8.59

Senseonics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.

Summary

Senseonics peers beat Senseonics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

