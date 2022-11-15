SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SFL has a payout ratio of 71.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SFL to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 1,229,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. SFL has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SFL will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after buying an additional 511,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SFL by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 568,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SFL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SFL by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 204,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

