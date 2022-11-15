Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.00. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCL. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 price objective on Shawcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Shawcor Stock Performance

SCL stock traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.37. 579,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$801.69 million and a P/E ratio of -11.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shawcor Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

