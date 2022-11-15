Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 30.7 %

NASDAQ SHLS traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. 190,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,479. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.18 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

