Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
James Cropper Trading Down 7.2 %
LON CRPR traded down GBX 66 ($0.78) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 849 ($9.98). The stock had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 976.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,016.87. James Cropper has a 12-month low of GBX 750 ($8.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,650 ($19.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,064.29.
About James Cropper
