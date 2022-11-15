Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

James Cropper Trading Down 7.2 %

LON CRPR traded down GBX 66 ($0.78) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 849 ($9.98). The stock had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 976.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,016.87. James Cropper has a 12-month low of GBX 750 ($8.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,650 ($19.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,064.29.

Get James Cropper alerts:

About James Cropper

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.