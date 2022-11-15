Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Expands By 16.0%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FPLSF shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FPLSF remained flat at $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.