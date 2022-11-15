Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Declines By 12.0%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,351,800 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 2,672,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.7 days.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Advantage Energy stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AAVVF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.