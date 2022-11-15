Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Decreases By 12.7%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIDR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of AEye from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of AEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AEye by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AEye by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AEye by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

LIDR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,365. AEye has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AEye had a negative net margin of 2,294.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.52%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AEye will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

