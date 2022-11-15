Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Increases By 26.0%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 693.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

AMIVF opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Further Reading

