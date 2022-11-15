Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Decreases By 12.3%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at BayCom

In other news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 8,650 shares of BayCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $167,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,718.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of BayCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,841.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BayCom by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 185.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BayCom Price Performance

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on BayCom to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of BayCom stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. 351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,861. The company has a market cap of $243.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.70. BayCom has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). BayCom had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

