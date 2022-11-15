Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Decreases By 17.0%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 128,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. 1,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,705. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.