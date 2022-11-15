Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Declines By 15.7%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bonso Electronics International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.48. Bonso Electronics International has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

