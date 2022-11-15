Short Interest in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expands By 26.3%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after buying an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,256. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.