Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Expands By 8.6%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

CMCL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,487. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

About Caledonia Mining

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

