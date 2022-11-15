Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Drops By 21.0%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 534,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,554.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,095 shares of company stock worth $242,914. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CLMT. StockNews.com lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 74,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,475. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.