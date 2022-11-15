Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Drops By 19.8%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 340,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,205. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $59.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,089.26% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth $805,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 266.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 296,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 215,514 shares during the period. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.