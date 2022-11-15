Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Increases By 13.7%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.
NASDAQ CMAX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,136. CareMax has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $430.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78.
CMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CareMax to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
