Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Increases By 13.7%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.

CareMax Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMAX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,136. CareMax has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $430.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Get CareMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CareMax to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareMax Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CareMax by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CareMax by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CareMax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CareMax by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.