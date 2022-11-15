Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Rises By 10.2%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Down 5.9 %

Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at 0.87 on Tuesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.65 price target for the company.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

