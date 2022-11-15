Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Declines By 19.6%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.7 days.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

China Gold International Resources stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031. China Gold International Resources has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

