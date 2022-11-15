Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Declines By 22.2%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,142,200 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 1,467,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,422.0 days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNPPF remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Overseas Property has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

See Also

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

