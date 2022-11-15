Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Declines By 22.2%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,142,200 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 1,467,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,422.0 days.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNPPF remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Overseas Property has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
