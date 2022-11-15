Short Interest in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Grows By 14.3%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Clearfield Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 246,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,228. Clearfield has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $130.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Clearfield by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

