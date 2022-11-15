Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Drops By 11.1%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGGGF remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Coats Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.10.

Get Coats Group alerts:

About Coats Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.