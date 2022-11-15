Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Drops By 11.1%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Coats Group Stock Performance
Shares of CGGGF remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Coats Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.10.
About Coats Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coats Group (CGGGF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.