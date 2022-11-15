Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Declines By 15.9%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 437,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of CMCO stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. 166,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $51.92.
Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
Columbus McKinnon Company Profile
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
