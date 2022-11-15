Short Interest in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expands By 12.8%

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNCE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 295,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,162. The company has a market capitalization of $237.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.37.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 794,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.