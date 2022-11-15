Short Interest in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expands By 12.8%

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of CNCE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 295,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,162. The company has a market capitalization of $237.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.37.
CNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
