Short Interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Grows By 22.1%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Tuesday. 2,341,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,995. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

