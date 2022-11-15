Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Expands By 14.5%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Crown Crafts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,679. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 10.30%.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Crafts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 24.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 24.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Featured Stories

