Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Decreases By 17.8%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 1,057,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 377.8 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

DCNSF stock remained flat at $16.71 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

