Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Decreases By 17.8%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 1,057,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 377.8 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
DCNSF stock remained flat at $16.71 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
