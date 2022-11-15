Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Expands By 26.6%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,613.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $29.46 during trading on Tuesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.