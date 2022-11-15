Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Expands By 26.6%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,613.0 days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $29.46 during trading on Tuesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (DSKIF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.