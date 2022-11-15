Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Increases By 15.7%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,100 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 1,132,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWXZF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWXZF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

