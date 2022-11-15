Short Interest in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Grows By 21.4%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 95,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Stock Performance

ELMD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 75,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,239. Electromed has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELMD shares. Eurobank EFG started coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

