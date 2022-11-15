Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Decreases By 22.7%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of Exco Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

