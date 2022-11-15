Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Expands By 30.1%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAST Acquisition Corp. II
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FZT. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 150,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 120,516 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.
FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
