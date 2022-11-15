Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Grows By 24.6%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,076. The company has a market capitalization of $686.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.25%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 228,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.