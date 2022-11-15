Short Interest in Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Expands By 7.2%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,189,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 1,110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,896.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Getlink from €10.50 ($10.82) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Getlink from €18.40 ($18.97) to €17.70 ($18.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €15.50 ($15.98) to €19.10 ($19.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

OTCMKTS GRPTF remained flat at $16.35 on Tuesday. Getlink has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

